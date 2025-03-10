Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,153,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 347.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 468,072 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Weibo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 575,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,696,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

View Our Latest Report on WB

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.