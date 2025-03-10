Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABNB. B. Riley upped their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3 %

ABNB stock opened at $134.39 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $875,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,463 shares in the company, valued at $62,969,766.30. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock worth $290,940,989. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.