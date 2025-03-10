Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.78), Zacks reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,283.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.34%.
Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ALGS opened at $11.60 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.52.
