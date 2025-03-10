AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,292.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,293.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,142.91 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

