AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

NMI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

