AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 77,485.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

