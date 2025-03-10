AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.40.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 7,600 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.97 per share, with a total value of C$250,549.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALA stock opened at C$37.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.08. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$28.63 and a 12-month high of C$38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The company has a market cap of C$11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

