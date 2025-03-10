Altiora Financial Group LLC Acquires 45,715 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.0% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $36,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,916 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 651,492 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFSD opened at $47.37 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

