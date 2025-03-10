Altiora Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

