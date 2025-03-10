Altiora Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 530,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 218,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.91 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

