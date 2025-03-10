Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells $25,835.37 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $314,543.40. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyrone Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $904.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

