American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 441.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.0 %

AEP stock opened at $104.62 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.