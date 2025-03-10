American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

AEP opened at $104.62 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

