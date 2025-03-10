Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.