Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 250.0 %

NYSE AMPE opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,383.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.66. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.