Amundi Buys 478,225 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,225 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $166,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.