Amundi Has $209.39 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amundi lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,734 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.32% of Republic Services worth $209,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 443,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $234.28 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $240.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.88.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

