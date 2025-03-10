Amundi Sells 138,942 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amundi decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,942 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.59% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $156,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.