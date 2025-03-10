Amundi Sells 188,537 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amundi decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188,537 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.57% of ANSYS worth $171,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

