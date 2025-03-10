Analyzing China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) & Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX)

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) and Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

China Yuchai International has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Yuchai International and Power Solutions International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $19.13 billion 0.00 $40.19 million $1.62 12.01 Power Solutions International $436.42 million 1.35 $26.31 million $2.36 10.83

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International. Power Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Yuchai International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Yuchai International and Power Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Power Solutions International beats China Yuchai International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The Yuchai segment manufactures on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications. The HLGE is engaged in hospitality and property development activities. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines; natural gas engines, methanol combustion engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also offers maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

