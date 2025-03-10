Andra AP fonden Has $1.18 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $258.09 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.84.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

