Andra AP fonden Makes New $822,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

