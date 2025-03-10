Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $218.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.73.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.