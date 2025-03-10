Anglo American plc (AAUKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Anglo American Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.
Anglo American Company Profile
