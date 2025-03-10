Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $49.47 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $49.47 million and $5.46 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00003266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,578.72 or 1.00437239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.86 or 0.99622514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.65396427 USD and is down -11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

