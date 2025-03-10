Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $47,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,435,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $402.94 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.28 and a 200-day moving average of $367.05.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

