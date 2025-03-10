Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lowered by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.7% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.6 %

APO opened at $132.63 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

