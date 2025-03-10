Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

