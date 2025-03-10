Argentarii LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,146,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $149.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

