Argentarii LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $168,790,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753,653 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.0 %

PSX stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.