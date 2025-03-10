Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 12,950 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 48,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.