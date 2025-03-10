Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 173 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,303,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 14,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $172.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $202.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

