Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,264 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,571,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $19,140,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 184.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 345,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.