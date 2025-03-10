Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.73 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $308.51 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $288.31 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.00 and its 200-day moving average is $357.09.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.78.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

