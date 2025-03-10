Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $16,158.87 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $16,158.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,936.73. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,330 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $11,145.40.

On Monday, February 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $516,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 8,432 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,050.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $71,380.96.

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $180,702.72.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.