Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.0 million. Asana also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,682,825.84. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

