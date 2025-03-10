Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
