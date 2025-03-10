Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,420,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

