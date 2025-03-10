Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

BATS IFRA opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.