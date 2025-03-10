Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.83.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $288.90 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

