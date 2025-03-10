Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2,475.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

