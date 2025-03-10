Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,940 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.13.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

