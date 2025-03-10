Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 211.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

