Assetmark Inc. Takes $2.90 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.39% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $26.54.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.