Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 5,123 shares.The stock last traded at $36.41 and had previously closed at $36.38.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $759.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

