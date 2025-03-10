Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 29881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

