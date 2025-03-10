Atria Investments Inc Acquires 51 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 32.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $640.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,121.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $735.56 and a 200 day moving average of $649.02.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

