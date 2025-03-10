Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $185.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $168.20 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

