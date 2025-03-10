Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

