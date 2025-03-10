Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $250.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.89. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.